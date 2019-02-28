Allegan to remove 70 trees for sidewalk additions for schools

Allegan City Council authorized the removal of more than 70 trees in the city to secure sidewalks for the Safe Routes to School program and road construction of River Street.

A low bid of $34,600 was approved by Axman Enterprise Inc. of Saugatuck, for the tree removal on River, Knapp, Delano, Grant and 115th Avenue.

“There’s only one on Grant but there’s several on 115th,” said DPW director Aaron Haskin. “While a lot are small ones, there are some 50-inches in diameter on Delano Street.”

The trees need to be cut down before March 31, because that’s when the endangered Indiana bat will be roosting and their habitat will no longer be able to be disturbed.

The bid by Axman was the lowest of four bids. Haskin said the company has done work in the area previously and were highly recommended.

The DPW department also had some mishaps in the month of February. The roof of the salt barn collapsed under heavy, melting snow on Saturday, Feb. 2. The barn and salt are covered by insurance. A plow truck was also struck by a vehicle in the curve at the bottom of Hooker Street hill on Feb. 12. No injuries occurred; however, the truck was in the shop for repairs.

