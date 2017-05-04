Home / Allegan City / Allegan recieves $3.9 million FEMA grant
The river bank behind Perrigo's corporate office on Eastern Avenue as shown by Google maps.

Allegan recieves $3.9 million FEMA grant

May 4, 2017 - 12:35

ALLEGAN-The City of Allegan received a $3.9 million FEMA grant to stabilize the eroding bluff along the Kalamazoo River that threatens Perrigo's company corporate offices on Eastern Avenue
ASTI Environmental engineering services firm worked with Allegan in securing the grant. The Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to cover 75 percent of the cost. Another $1.3 million will be paid by Perrigo to cover the full expenses of the project, which includes stabilizing the slope's grade and soils with native vegetation.
City manager Joel Dye said the project is similar to the M-222 (Grand Street) bank and road stabilization project a few years ago.

