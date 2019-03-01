Allegan production takes children's books ‘From Page to Stage’

Drama students at Allegan’s high and middle school are taking March as Reading Month to new levels—and the stage.

They will present “From Page to Stage” March 7-9 at the Allegan Performing Arts Center. Shows each evening will begin at 6 p.m. to accommodate families with younger children.

It will bring to life five children’s books, four by Robert Munsch and one by Bernard Waber.

The stories will be set in the 1960s and involve audience participation.

Director and high school teacher Kim Sparks said, “These volunteers may become actors, set pieces or bystanders sitting next to performers in the audience. Either way, the hope is to introduce young audiences not only to the experience one can only get with live theater but also to encourage the love of reading since it is reading month.”

The production will also help announce an Allegan District Library reading contest. Students from each elementary, middle and Allegan High School will keep track of the number of pages they’ve read throughout March. The class with the most pages from each building will win a behind-the-scenes tour of the new library along with a pizza party there.

Representatives from the library will be at each performance to sign up participants.

The tour will be after renovations have wrapped up on the older section of the library, when it’s united with the new addition. Winning classes will be announced at the end of March.

Tickets may be purchased from cast members or at the door and prices have been reduced; adult tickets cost $5 and all youth and senior citizens 62 and older cost $3. For more information, call (269) 673-7002 or visit Allegan High Drama on Facebook.

