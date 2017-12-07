Allegan police get new undercover car, carport

Allegan City Police will be purchasing a replacement undercover vehicle and a carport to park it in, after purchase order requests were approved by city council on Nov. 27.

The vehicle purchase is for a 2011 Chevrolet at a cost of $17,965 from Betten Baker Chevrolet Buick GMC in Allegan. The vehicle is replacing an unmarked undercover vehicle, which is no longer operational.

City manager Joel Dye said although the purchase was not in the budget, $13,000 would be used from the forfeiture fund.

The carport is being purchased from Ross and Barr, Inc. of Warren at a cost of $16,690. It will provide parking spaces for six vehicles. With $20,000 budgeted for the purchase, the remainder will be used to cover the remaining cost for the new vehicle.

Earlier this year, the police department parking areas had asphalt replacement.

Fire truck in service, air packs arrive

Council member Patrick Morgan, who also serves on the Allegan Fire District board, reported the fire department’s new fire truck was in service and 24 new air packs had arrived.

At $201,250, the new mini-pumper rescue truck replaced Engine 111 and Rescue 161. With capabilities of both trucks, the new multi-purpose truck requires only one truck to respond to an accident scene, which is more cost effective and cuts down on maintenance. The district borrowed $150,000 for the purchase.

The air packs and additional bottles were purchased through a $182,500 FEMA grant that required a 5 percent match.

The department also has two other outstanding grant applications for equipment.

Riverfront project cost more

A change order for nearly $7,000 was approved for additional tree and curb removal at the Riverfront parking and approach project.

The project, originally bid at nearly $134,000, was completed last month by Peters Construction who removed an island behind the stage and had to take out a tree and more curbing than anticipated.

The riverfront now has two new approaches that slope from Brady and Hubbard streets and a new parking area on the Brady Street side. Little was done to the parking area on the Hubbard Street side in anticipation of a splash pad in the future.

