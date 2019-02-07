Allegan police chief to retire in April

Allegan City Police Chief Rick Hoyer is retiring, effective April 12, after 41 years of service on the City of Allegan police department.

Hoyer has served the City of Allegan as a police officer since 1978, starting as a reserve police officer, becoming a sworn officer in 1980, and concluding his service with 22 years as police chief.

In the process, he also served as interim city manager on more than one occasion. During his tenure in his current position as police chief, Hoyer played a critical role in the further development and growth of the City of Allegan Police Department.

“Rick has contributed over 40 years to the City of Allegan, and his achievements have not gone without great impact on the residents of this town,” said Joel Dye, Allegan city manager. “His work ethic, command of the department, and devotion to the people of the City of Allegan has been more than evident to me in my two years as city manager.”

Hoyer thanked Joel Dye and the Allegan City Council for their trust and said, “I am proud of the men and women that make up the Allegan City Police Department. You will not find a finer group of committed, caring team players in law enforcement and it has been an honor to serve alongside of them.”

The City of Allegan extends its gratitude to Rick Hoyer for his decade as of service and dedication, and wishes him a happy and well deserved retirement.