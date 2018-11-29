Allegan police arrest two vandal suspects

Two suspects are facing felony malicious destruction of property charges after being arrested for redesigning Allegan City Hall, tagging profane graffiti along the riverfront and drawing pictures of inappropriate body parts on doors at Allegan Alternative High School.

The incident happened sometime between midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, and 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Allegan Police officer Kris Meade, the two males, ages 18 and 20, will also be facing charges for throwing objects at motor vehicles on M-89 Friday evening.

While damages are still be tallied, restitution will also be sought for at least $4,000.

Allegan’s Department of Public Works were called in on Saturday to clean up the graffiti on public and private benches, tables, signs, the boardwalk and a construction trailer at the library. The suspects also defaced holiday trees in downtown planters.

Four city employees spent five hours cleaning up the destruction.

The suspects were arrested Saturday night and charges were authorized Monday. Names were withheld pending arraignment.