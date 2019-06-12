Allegan plans to adjust times when fireworks are allowed

Allegan’s City Council set a Public Hearing on June 24, for the adoption of an ordinance regulating consumer fireworks in accordance with a new state law allowing city’s to reduce the number of holidays they can be used to four.

According to state law, the penalty for all violations is $1,000 for all offenses and that is a penalty the city cannot change.

The ordinance would allow consumer fireworks in the City of Allegan:

• Between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on the immediately following Jan. 1.

• Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day.

• Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 29 to July 4.

• Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on July 5, if that date is a Friday or a Saturday (this year, July 5 is a Friday).

• Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding Labor Day.

The ignition, discharge, and use of consumer fireworks within the city would be prohibited on all other days of the year.

Mayor Rachel McKenzie at the Monday, June 10 meeting, said up to seven days of fireworks for the Fourth of July sounded like a lot.

City manager Joel Dye said the city cannot be more restrictive than the state law.

He also said while fireworks are legal preceding Memorial Day and Labor Day, they aren’t legal on those days because they are a Monday holiday.

Council member Charles Tripp asked if the ordinance was enforceable. Dye said offenders would have to be caught in the act but as far as a $1,000 fine, the police could use discretion.

“They could give them a warning but not if they come back a second time,” he said. “We cannot change the penalty.” (Which has doubled.)

Editor’s note: This story incorrectly printed with a note that said fireworks wouldn’t be allowed July 5 under the above changes to the ordinance. In fact, they would be allowed—as July 5 falls on a Friday. It has been corrected above.