Allegan offers community enticements for spring

Locust Street Market

For the second year, the farmer’s market will be along Locust Street, Allegan’s downtown main street, May through October.

Usually kicking off the first Thursday in May, it got a late start this year due to forecasted thunderstorms, and started Thursday, May 10. It will run each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Locust Street Market is expected to offer new and more diverse produce options and crafts in this year’s installment, and will continue to provide family friendly entertainment opportunities for market-goers. Bridge cards, double up food bucks, WIC project and Senior Market Fresh are accepted.

New website

Also getting a fresh start this spring is the city’s new website at www.cityofallegan.org.

Designed by ReVize for a little more than $12,000, the website not only gives Allegan a new vibe but offers transparency and increased outreach to residents and visitors.

The website has governmental data as well as cultural offerings, adding the Griswold Auditorium, the Regent Theatre and Positively Allegan to one city website to cut down on having multiple websites and eliminating the need for a third party to update them. The website is still being tweaked; therefore if residents have suggestions, give city hall a call at (269) 673-5511.

New concert series

Another new offering by the City of Allegan is a new weekly summer concert series “Rollin’ on the River” every Friday night at the Riverfront stage from June 8 through Aug. 31.

Get ready to turn up the volume from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with energetic, high octane performers and the city’s nearly $12,000 in brand new sound equipment purchased last fall through a grant awarded by the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs.

Food, alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m.

“The stage was only being used a couple times during the summer for Bridgefest, July 3 Jubilee and the Labor Day Bridge Walk,” said promotions coordinator Parker Johnson. “The city just thought it was being underutilized and wanted to have something every week to bring people into the park area.”

The first band will be Crane Wives, an Indie-folk-rock-pop band that played in Allegan for Bridge Walk 2016. While the rest of the summer lineup is half-way filled up, the full list will be revealed soon.

For those who enjoy Good Times at the Gazebo, the Mahan Park venue will continue offering music on Saturdays, July through August.

The Friday, June 8, kickoff to Rollin on the River will be followed by Bridgefest 2018 the next day.

Bridgefest 2018

Bridgefest 2018 is Saturday, June 9. It kicks off with a 5K run/walk, starting at 8 a.m. at Riverfront Plaza. To sign up visit, https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Allegan/AlleganBridgefest5K.

Bridgefest will feature live music from noon to 10 p.m., an art market on Locust Street, downtown Blessing of the Jeeps, beer garden, food vendors, inflatables, petting zoo and fireworks at 10ish.

Splash pad coming

Although it doesn’t look like it yet, the parking lot area at the Riverfront will include a splash pad this summer. Bids for the project are being opened Wednesday, May 9, and work will begin shortly afterwards with a completion date of no later than the July 3 Jubilee.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the kayak and canoe launch at Hanson Park, the new mountain bike trail (parking is at the city limits on Hooker Road), Jaycee Park disc golf course, Rossman Park Pickleball courts and the zip line across the Kalamazoo River.

