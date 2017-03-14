Allegan mother missing since Sunday

A 47-year-old mother of four is missing from the Allegan area and family and police are seeking the public's help to find her.

Amy Lynn Harker has been missing since Sunday, March 12. She was last heard from at about 2:30 p.m. when she told a friend she was going to Illinois to visit friends. Family and friends have not heard from her since then and have not been able to reach her on her cell phone.

According to family members, Harker has medical concerns and they are worried about her welfare.

"This is out of character for her," Harker's sister Kristy Summey Brooks wrote in a Facebook post.

Harker is driving a 2009 Black Ford Focus, with Michigan registration of CLD6945.

According to her sister, Harker's car has a Grand Valley State University decal on the back, Grand Valley State University Student parking sticker, Allegan Public School mascot Tiger decal and an ornament hanging from the rear view mirror.

If seeing Harker or to report any information about her disappearance, call Detective Mark Lytle at (269) 673-0500 Ext. 4286 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.