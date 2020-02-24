Allegan mother makes quarterfinals for Jetset Magazine cover model contest

Andrea Jenkins of Allegan has made the quarterfinals in Jetset Magazine’s sixth annual Miss Jetset contest. The winner—who will be named Miss Jetset 2020—will be the cover model of an upcoming issue and win $50,000.

The online contest has donated a total of $663,321.60 to Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families of children with cancer nationwide. The public can vote for free but place extra votes through donations for the charity.

Voting in this round ends Feb. 27; find Jenkins’ voting page at https://jetsetmag.com/model-search/2020/andrea-jenkins

Semi-finals voting—if she advances—runs Feb. 28 to March 5; finals voting runs March 6-12. Jenkins has made it through five rounds of voting so far.

Jenkins said, “This is so important to me, as the money I would win would be a huge down payment for my kids and I to have a forever home.”

Jenkins grew up in Allegan and is mom to five. She earned her GED at Allegan Alternative High School in 2003. She said has been published in 27 magazines for modeling, and 14 for her writing. She won Instagram’s “Babe of the Month,” which prompted her to enter this contest. She is making a sizzle reel for her screenplay “The Six” with a producer based in Chicago to begin pre-production for a feature film. She said she also won Best Screenplay in August 2019 at the London City Film Awards for her science fiction screenplay.

Jenkins said she has pledged to donate $5,000 to the Mental Health Matters movement.

On its website, Jetset Magazine stated, “Each of our five previous winners have enjoyed the very best of the Jetset lifestyle, complete with private jets, high-profile events, and the chance to take part in luxury experiences that are often only available to the ultra-rich. Help decide who should be named the next cover model to win $50,000 and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grace the cover as Miss Jetset 2020!”

The Be Positive Foundation has help thousands of families being treated at over 200 U.S. hospitals; it supports research across the country, including at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; and it provides advocacy as one of the co-founders of the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer and as a member of the Alliance for Childhood Cancer.