Allegan mayor resigns mid-term

The Mayor of the City of Allegan apologized for giving her resignation at the close of the city council meeting on Monday, July 9.

Stacie Stotmeister said she was given a job opportunity in Charlotte, N.C., she could not refuse. Her last day as Allegan Mayor was July 10.

“I apologize for being unable to fulfill my obligation to the city and its citizens,” she said.” I hope my time on the council has made a lasting impression, the city continues to prosper in my absence and that you find a suitable replacement.”

Stotmeister was elected to the city council in 2013 and reelected in 2017 for another four-year term. In November 2017, she was appointed Mayor for a one-year term.

According to the city charter, mayor pro-tem Rachel McKenzie will fill in as Mayor until a new Mayor is appointed.

Referring to a Mayor resigning from office, City Clerk Danielle Bird said, “We haven’t had this happened before.”

While the city was seeking the advice of their attorney for the next steps to follow, the City Charter says the council has 35 days to fill Stotmeister’s vacant seat on the regular council, which does not expire until 2021. The appointment would serve until the next regular city election in 2019.

Typically, the person on the ballot for the vacant seat would only serve a two-year seat until 2021 when Stotmeister’s term expires.

Stotmeister said Allegan is an amazing city with a great heart.

“I will never forget the generosity of this community,” she said. “I’m so saddened to leave but it’s the next chapter in my life although I wish I could stay.”

Stotmeister also served 13 years as an Allegan Jaycee.