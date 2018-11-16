Allegan marks 100th anniversary of Amistice

During Allegan’s Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park along the riverfront, the community joined local veterans to thank them and their families for their service to their country and to mark a significant day.

On behalf of American Legion Oscar Briggs Post 89, Pete Antkoviak said it was the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, which originally began when World War I ended in 1918.

Citing an article he read about the anniversary, Antokoviak said there has been six different wars since World War I, and the last one, the Global War on Terrorism, is still going on.

“What struck me reading this article were the deaths in World War I,” he said. “Sometimes you forget what you read but it was pointed out there were 9.7 million military deaths in World War I, and along with that 10 million civilians killed, so we had a loss in one war of almost 20 million people.”

Antkoviak was also joined in the program by Judge Bill Baillargeon’s Allegan Veterans Court group who held color guard duty and gave the gun salute. American Legion Post chaplain Sam Schulz gave the prayer after a moment of silence.

Usually commemorated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the armistice called for a ceasefire, the 11th day fell on Sunday when most people were still in church. Therefore, Veterans Day was moved to Monday, Nov. 12.

Vietnam veteran and post member Tessa Pierce Thomas also gave perspective to the significance of the day by presenting to the Allegan County Historical Society an ammunition casing from a German 8x57 mm Mouser rifle used in World War I.

Thomas explained that the building behind Veterans Memorial Park was full of relics being cleaned out by previous owner John Watts and he would sell her any ammunition he found because Thomas collects it. Going through the shells, it was discovered one unfired round of ammunition scratched with a date.

“I can imagine this poor German soldier out in the field and he has just been told the Great War was over you don’t shoot anymore,” Thomas said. “He took the shell out of his rifle and scratched a date.

“The date on this is Nov. 12, 1918—this case today is 100 years old.”

Thomas also presented a plaque that tells about the casing so all can view it at the Old Jail Museum. V.F.W. Post 3667 commander Leo Cassidy accepted the gift on behalf of the Allegan County Historical Society of which he is a member.

Local resident Barb Thierwechter explained why an empty chair was part of the ceremony. The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is reserved for the 82,000 American servicemen who are sill missing.

“It serves as a reminder of all the sacrifices made for our country by these American servicemen, who have for too long been forgotten by all but their families and friends,” she quoted from an article asking communities to pass it on.

Thierwechter also shared some stories of wearing two POW wristbands during the Vietnam War and remembering Lt. Col. Peter Frederick, the one that did not come home; of a 96-year-old World War II veteran still shuffling out to his flagpole each morning using a walker to salute his country’s flag; of raising the spirits of troops overseas with mail call; of the prayers of a woman working at a Naval ordinance assembly line on Thanksgiving Day during World War II and nearly losing her life when a worker dropped a bomb that landed lengthwise on the tops of her shoes; and the heartache of a young bride whose husband has been deployed overseas.

“Remember the fallen but don’t forget the living,” she said. “They deserve our honor, do not forget their sacrifices and do not allow ourselves to fall on indifference or entitlement.”

Vickie Heckman, whose father Doran Wedge, 91, was the oldest World War II veteran at the ceremony, said while he doesn’t joke about the war, he does joke that he did such a good job in World II, they called him back to Korea.

Heckman read a poem, “The Veterans Endless Battle,” penned by Thomas. It spoke of the disabled veterans at the VA hospital still carrying on with the pain caused by their service.

Erin Dye, the wife of Allegan’s city manager, said she was given the honor and privilege to read the poem “Memorial Day” also penned by Thomas. It told of wearing the clothes of a warrior in battle, crying for the lives lost and sitting among their ghosts to tell of their great deeds.

“All gave some, some gave all—58,318 names on the wall.”

Taps followed the three-volley gun salute, a tradition from battle ceasefires where each side would clear the dead.

Antkoviak said, “Hopefully we’ll all be around next year for another one.”

Veterans were then invited to the Allegan Eagles 2315 for coffee and donuts as well as Immanuel Lutheran Church for a full-course appreciation meal.

