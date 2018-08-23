Allegan man sent to federal prison for child pornography

An Allegan man was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for persuading teenagers to send him sexually explicit pictures.

James Theodore Pyle, 27, was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 15, in United States District Court in Grand Rapids. Federal Judge Robert J. Jonker ordered Pyle to spend 245 months in federal prison and 10 years on supervised release.

According to court records, Pyle pleaded guilty in May to sexual exploitation of a minor. As part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to drop another five counts against Pyle. They included a second count of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of enticement of a minor and two counts of receipt of child pornography.

Pyle admitted that in 2014 he’d used a Facebook account set up using the alias “Roman Kalhart” and pretending to be 15 himself.

One victim was a 12-year-old boy and the other a 15-year-old boy, both lived in Wisconsin.

At the time he’d done this, Pyle was on probation for an Allegan County charge of accosting children for immoral purposes offense committed in 2009 which he pleaded guilty to in Allegan County Circuit Court in 2010.

According to court records, he was discharged from probation in January 2015 for a violation and given a four-year state prison sentence by Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker. The judge also revoked his status under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act which would have allowed him to have his conviction set aside and emerge with no criminal record if he’d successfully completed probation.

Pyle was then transferred to federal custody. Judge Jonker reccomended in his sentencing that Pyle receive sex offender assessments and treatment and substance abuse assessments and treatments.

He will begin his federal sentence once his state prison sentence ends this year.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.