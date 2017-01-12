Home / News / Allegan loses big piece of history in John Pahl
During a Memorial Day service, World War II and Korean War veteran and local historian John Pahl tells a story to Bella Festerling. (File photo)Patti Birkholz, John Pahl, Rob Hillard, Bob Genetski, Saree Miller and Allen Philley are pictured with the unveiling of the John C. Pahl Historic Village sign. (File Photo)John Pahl is shown on his 90th birthday doing the Irish jig. He also did the jig on his 95th birthday but with a walker. He died at the age of 96. (File Photo)

Allegan loses big piece of history in John Pahl

January 12, 2017 - 17:09

Allegan County lost a big part of its history when John Pahl, 96, of Allegan died on New Year’s Eve. He was a walking, talking history book with character.

“He had the gift of gab and the gift of blarney,” said his daughter Diana Pahl, a history teacher in Massachusetts.

Diana spoke of her father at his Irish-themed funeral on Thursday, Jan. 5, before he was buried at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors.

“He’s probably teaching Jesus how to do the Irish jig right now,” said Christ Community Church pastor Wally Coots, who shared Pahl’s love of Civil War history, sometimes with a different opinion of what really happened on the battlefield.

Pahl had a special insight on the subject. As a youth he spent hours listening to the stories of the county’s many Civil War veterans. Later in life, people would listen to Pahl for hours.

“He lived what the rest of us could only read about,” Coots said.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the full story, pick up a copy of the Jan. 12 issue of The Allegan County News or subscribe to the e-edition.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 417
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here