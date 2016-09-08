Allegan Lions Club plans second senior dance

Allegan Lions Club is planning its second annual Senior Social Dance on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Senior citizens and their friends are invited to the lower level of Griswold Auditorium to enjoy music, deejayed by Rooster—requests are welcome—dancing, food, refreshments and dessert.

Polly Sumouske, Lions club member said the dance was the idea of fellow Lion and senior Loa Byerly.

“We wanted to do something for the seniors, give them someplace to go to and listen to the music they’d like,” Sumouske said. “Just something where they can have fun and come out. If they need a ride, Lions members are happy to come pick them up.”

She said the Lions just wanted to give back to the community.

“The community has been wonderful to us and we appreciate it,” she said.

The evening is entirely free of charge.

“We want to stress that there’s no money needed for anything. We just want them to come in and listen to music,” Sumouske said. “If someone is bringing a senior citizen to the dance, they can stay as well.”

Byerly said the club is hoping to build on the first year, which drew a modest number of attendees.

“We’re learning as we go,” Byerly said. “It will be very nice.”