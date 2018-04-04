Allegan lines up construction for 2018

“We’re tackling between 40 and 50 percent of Allegan’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan in the next year alone,” said city manager Joel Dye at the city council meeting March 26.

The upcoming fiscal year is from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

As the Allegan City Council prepares for the budget, the 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan is being reviewed with a new format that shows where the funding is coming from. The new format will make it easier to assess the upcoming year at a glance.

The plan was part of the council’s 2018 Strategic Planning session and is an in-progress goal. Projects identified can be found in the existing Capital Improvement Plan associated with a Stormwater, Asset Management and Wastewater (SAW) grant that was recently completed as well as discussions held at various boards and commissions.

For 2018, the main focus is the Riverfront splash pad, community fireplace and an expanded and improved plaza and boardwalk area.

Starting after the new budget begins July 1, proposed road projects are to include Delano Street, from Sherman Street to the city limits; and a Trowbridge Street mill and fill.

The plan also calls for a host of other projects including the Safe Routes To School plan, wastewater treatment improvements, sewer lining and other chip sealing and sidewalk projects.

Coming up in 2019, road projects include River Street from Cora Street to 118th Avenue; the west half of North Street from Trestle Bridge to the Wastewater Treatment Plan; Wolcott/Highland paving with water and sewer; and Russell/Robinson neighborhood resurfacing.

From the General fund for 2019, $65,000 in exterior wall work is proposed for the Regent Theatre and $100,000 is proposed for Riverfront storage and restrooms.

The plan will be updated annually and approved as part of the city’s annual budget, scheduled for public hearings in April with final adoption May 21.

