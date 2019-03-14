Allegan library will close March 25 to April 6

Anticipating the completion of renovations at Allegan District Library, the library will be closed March 25 through April 6 to reorganize the new addition as well as the renovated portion. The library will reopen on April 8.

No books will be due during the closure. There will also be a one-week grace period to return items when the library is reopened.

Library staff asks that patrons keep their materials while the library is closed. The book return will be locked.

All programs will continue to take place at the Griswold. All materials will once again be available when the library reopens in the new full library space.

The official grand opening ceremony will be Thursday, May 2. All are invited for a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. followed by an open house with music, beverages and confections.