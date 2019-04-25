Home / News / Allegan library plans Grand Opening for May 2 after addition, renovations

Allegan library plans Grand Opening for May 2 after addition, renovations

April 25, 2019 - 11:21

The community is invited to join trustees and staff for the Grand Opening of the Allegan District Library on Thursday, May 2.

In celebration of the addition and renovation of the library, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will officially announce its completion. A brief ceremony will kick off the festivities at 6 p.m., followed by an open house with music, beverages, and confections.

Trustees and staff extend a special thank you to the community for their generous and continuous support of the original Carnegie Library built 105 years ago; the first addition to the library built 43 years ago; and now the 2019 addition and renovations.

