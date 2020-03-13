Allegan library plans closure on March 16 due to COVID-19

Allegan District Library announced it will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice, due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Interim library director Devin Erlandson said in a Friday press release, “This is a vital step to protect both the community and its most vulnerable members, as well as both staff and volunteers.”

She said the library board said they will closely monitor the situation and provide updates about the further impacts to library services as a result of the virus.

Erlandson said more information regarding library services will be provided via library’s Facebook page and at www.alleganlibrary.org.

“We continue to provide digital services, including Overdrive/Libby, cloudLibrary, and hoopla,” Erlandson said. “No items will be due back until the library reopens, and we ask patrons who currently have materials to keep them at home and not return them.”