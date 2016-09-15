Allegan library Friends host ‘Tea with Alice’

The Friends of the Allegan District Library will host its third annual afternoon tea on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Library’s Carnegie Room.

This year’s tea theme will be The MadHatter’s Tea from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume as Alice in Wonderland characters or in dress from the 1860s, the time period that Carroll’s book was first published. Guests without costumes are welcome.

Tea and light afternoon finger foods will be served, followed by a short program featuring a brief presentation about Lewis Carroll and a reading of the Hatter’s Tea by sometimes thespian Sue Buese.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling the library at (269) 673-4625.

The suggested donation is $10. Funds generated by the afternoon teas are being earmarked for the purchase of period-appropriate lighting for the historic Carnegie Room. Seating is limited.