Allegan invites public to speak about marijuana establishments

The Allegan City Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing—the first of several—for Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m. to receive community feedback on the future possibility of allowing recreational or medical marijuana facilities within the city limits.

The meeting is at Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard St. The public is invited to attend and participate in the discussion.

Allegan City Council voted to opt out of the new state law that would allow recreational marijuana facilities to become established within city limits and directed the Planning Commission to begin studying the seven types of marijuana establishments, along with the effects that recreational marijuana has had within other communities.

The council also directed the Planning Commission to hold at least one public hearing to engage the public on the matter, and submit a report with a recommendation to council by Dec.1, 2019, when the state licensing board is expected to start issuing licensing for marijuana facilities.

The seven types of marijuana businesses include:

• Growers that grow and package marijuana for sale to processors or provisioning centers.

• Processors that extract resin from marijuana or create marijuana-infused products to sell to provisioning centers.

• Provisioning centers that sell marijuana to patients or caregivers.

• Transporters that store and transport marijuana between facilities.

• Safety compliance facilities that test marijuana for contaminants and proper chemical levels.

• Marijuana retailers that sell or transfer marijuana to marijuana establishments or adults.

• Marijuana microbusinesses that cultivate up to 150 plants, process marijuana from the plants, and sell or transfer it to adults or to safety compliance facilities.

