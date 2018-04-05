Allegan hosts series on starting a business

If you’ve ever thought about starting your own business, the timing couldn’t get any better in downtown Allegan.

With nine newly renovated retail spaces opening soon and other investments growing in Allegan’s historic downtown, the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Allegan are partnering with the Michigan Small Business Development Center to present SBDC’s “Starting and Operating a Small Business series.”

This free event brings in experts who are recently retired successful business owners who will provide an opportunity to learn what it takes to start and grow a business.

“We’ve been getting phone calls and visits asking how to start a business in downtown Allegan,” said city manager Joel Dye. “There’s definitely something happening here, we want to promote that, and to give entrepreneurs a chance to talk to someone who has done it before.”

With so many areas for outdoor opportunities, such as the Allegan State Game Area, Bittersweet Ski Area, the Kalamazoo River and the new Allegan Mountain Bike Trail, some of those calls include inquiries about kayak rentals or outdoor stores.

“We’re opening this opportunity up West Michigan-wide because it would be high-five awesome if someone from Grand Rapids or the Lakeshore came here to open a bakery, a sub shop or anything to grow the economy in Allegan.”

Chamber director Tim Perrigo said Allegan has a definite energy and momentum.

“For people sitting on the fence or ready to launch, this series will build confidence, provide resources and set a clear path,” Perrigo said. “Current business owners will also benefit with a number of them who have never written a business plan.

“It’ll given them a gut check, a chance to see if they are on course and what has changed—plus the SBDC has a plethora of market research data.”

The developers of One Enterprises at 136 Brady Street and Lumberman Lofts at 118 Locust Street will be available to answer questions about specifics of leasing a retail suite.

“There will be no sales, we’re inviting them to see what it takes to rent a spot, bring people to task and connect,” Dye said.

Lumberman Lofts is renovating the former J.C. Penney’s building to include four “white box” retail suites and One Enterprises is renovating the building at 136 Brady Street to include five retail suites.

“Ideally these spaces are an incubator to develop a business with each leaseholder designing the space how they want it,” Dye said. “If you need to rent more space, one of the walls can be removed.”

Perrigo added, “A lot of businesses have come and gone because they couldn’t afford the space—these are affordable and it’s new space, clean and ready to go.”

Topics to be presented across the five 1 ½-hour sessions include: assessing your entrepreneurial readiness; steps and processes for a starting business; different forms of business organization; key elements of a business plan; complying with federal, state, and local tax obligations; basics related to management, hiring, marketing, social media, financial reports and more.

While SDBC experts can also help business owners with one-on-one help, local small business owners are also willing to provide mentorships.

“Every first Tuesday of the month, small business owners meet for coffee at Mugshots for the ‘downtown lowdown,’” said Perrigo. “We asked if they would consider mentoring up-and-coming small business owners and the answer was an extremely positive ‘yes.’”

Here’s the series schedule:

• “Starting A Business”—This session will be presented twice. Participants can choose either April 12 at 7 p.m. or April 19 at 9 a.m..

• “Writing A Business Plan”–April 26 at 7 p.m.

• “Marketing”–May 3 at 7 p.m.

• “Social Media”–May 10 at 7 p.m.

• “Financial Reports”–May 17 at 7 p.m.

All sessions are held at the Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard St.

While registration is requested, it is not required. To register online, go to alleganchamber.com/open-your-own-business/

For additional information, contact Tim Perrigo, Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director at director@alleganchamber.com or (269) 673-2479 or Joel Dye, Allegan City manager at jdye@cityofallegan.org or (269) 673-5511.