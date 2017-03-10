Allegan hospital’s Day of Dance returns to Allegan

This weekend, the team at Allegan General Hospital is inviting the public to “Show Us Your Moves.”

That’s the theme this year for the hospital’s National Day of Dance For Your Health event on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Allegan High School Performing Arts Center, 1560 M-40.

A program of the Spirit of Women Hospital Network, it is an open house style day where individuals and families can jump in on a wide range of short dance demonstrations, win door prizes, fill up a goodie bag with swag from area agencies and businesses and even sit down for some health screenings.

This is the 10th Day of Dance and it draws hundreds throughout the day, trying their hand at dance and exercise classes that include: belly dancing, jazzercise, salsa, zumba, yoga, PiYo, fitness boxing and contemporary/lyrical.

Health screenings include blood pressure, blood sugar, osteoporosis and pulse oximetry.

There are activities designed to teach folks young and old about heart health as well as a massage booth, the Fresh Food Fairy’s Bike Blender Smoothies and basketball drills. Kids will also be able to have their face painted and pose for pictures in a photo booth.

To register for this free community event, visit www.aghspirit.org or call Allegan General Hospital’s community events line at (269) 686-4231.