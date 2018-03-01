Allegan history included in History Channel series

“The Curse of Civil War Gold,” premiering Tuesday, March 6, at 10 p.m. on the History Channel, had a portion of its six episodes filmed at Allegan’s Civil War statue and Old Jail Museum.

Allegan County Historical Society president Scott Kuykendall said the board was sworn to secrecy when film crews were in town in September and October 2017.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, he said the History Channel’s interest was in General Benjamin Pritchard and other Union officers who led the Fourth Michigan Calvary in the capture of fleeing Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the end of the Civil War.

“The Curse of Civil War Gold” tracks the Union soldiers from Michigan alleging they confiscated millions of dollars’ worth of Confederate gold and silver that Davis was transporting, $2 million of which was said to have been lost in Lake Michigan. 150 years later, that loot would be worth $140 million today.