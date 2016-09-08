Allegan hires ex-Lowell manager Mark Howe as new interim

Allegan City has a new interim city manager after council members unanimously voted 4-0 in a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31, to appoint former Lowell city manager Mark Howe. Three council members were absent; however, only four were needed for a quorum.

Howe replaced short-term interim city manager Rick Hoyer on Sept. 6. Hoyer, who also serves as police chief, stepped in six weeks ago to temporarily serve the position formerly held by Rob Hillard.

Howe comes from a similar situation as Hillard’s. Howe was fired as city manager of Lowell with no explanation from the council after nearly five years of service. Hillard was separated from employment July 28, also with no official explanation from the council. Hillard had been city manager since 2005; his first stint as city manager was from 1995-2000.

While the Michigan Municipal League offers a pool of retired city managers to serve part-time in the interim, Hoyer said the city needed a full-time interim and Howe came highly recommended.

“Along with department heads, we looked into the pool of candidates, reviewed their resumes, work history and backgrounds, and are very confident Mark will be a good city manager,” Hoyer said. “He is very qualified, also serving 13 years as the Ionia County administrator, and was also recommended by our city attorney.

“We understand the situation Mark is coming from and are confident in his ability to serve in good faith without hesitation.”

According to Howe’s employment agreement, he will be paid $2,000 weekly with no benefits while serving full-time until a new city manager is hired. Although he has a 50-minute commute, he will not be reimbursed for that mileage.

Besides serving as Lowell city manager and the Ionia County administrator, Howe also worked as a legislative assistant to state Rep. Terry Geiger and a staff assistant for Congressman Vernon Ehlers. The Grand Valley State University graduate started his career as a journalist.

In January 2016, he was fired at the first full meeting with a new mayor and new council members. The mayor is now being recalled.

Howe previously made headlines after an administrative law judge in an unfair labor practices complaint ruled Howe “punished” employees for joining a union by withholding raises to union employees while giving raises to non-union employees. The city appealed but the state upheld the decision in 2015.

Asked about his firing after the meeting, Howe said, “We are all moving forward and going in another direction.

“I think Allegan is a good fit for me and I hope the community,” he said. “I will give my best effort for the transition into a new city manager and take it day by day.”

He said he expects to serve up to six months as interim. As far as throwing his hat in the ring for the permanent city manager position, Howe said it would be too difficult to pick up and move from his family farm in Lowell.

As an avid kayaker, he is looking forward to trying out Allegan’s new kayak launch on the riverfront and, as a former 4-H showman at the Ionia Free Fair, he’s also looking forward to attending the Allegan County Fair.

Since the city council does not meet during fair week, the Sept. 12 meeting is cancelled. The next regular meeting is Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Michigan Municipal League’s local government manager Jerry Richards is working with the city on the executive search and met with local department heads and the council in a special meeting Aug. 29 to develop a profile for the next city manager. Richards has served as both a township and city manager in Meridian Charter Township, the City of Ludington and the City of Corunna.

