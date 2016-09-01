Allegan hires band, choir directors

Cue the fanfare: Colin Weber is back teaching at Allegan Public Schools—that, and the district has also hired a new choir director.

Board members will approve in September Weber’s hiring as the new band director in the wake of longtime director Andrea Mack’s resignation.

Weber was hired in 2009 to be the assistant band director. A Rochelle, Ill., native, he is a Western Michigan University graduate and did his student teaching at Allegan High School in spring 2008.

He taught for a year at Benton Harbor Area Schools but came to Allegan as an assistant following persistent requests from the Allegan Band Booster organization and parents to relieve the burden of the music program on Mack. Weber then left in August 2014 to pursue a master’s degree program.

Mack resigned after 14 years with the program to take a similar job in Manistee.

On Aug. 8, school board members approved the hiring of Sarah Gallaher of Mt. Pleasant as the vocal music teacher at the high and middle schools.

This is Gallaher’s first teaching position, hired from a pool of 18 applicants. She graduated in May from Central Michigan University and did her student teaching in Elk Rapids.

