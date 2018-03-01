Allegan High School students: ‘Enough’; walk out in 17-minute protest

Seven days after the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Allegan High School students joined others across the state and country to protest gun violence at schools.

Near the end of a half-day of school, more than 100 Allegan High School students staged a walk-out rally by the flagpole in front of the school at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Twelfth-grader Nevada Henrickson was one of the main organizers of the protest in Allegan.

“It was going around some of the schools here, so we figured why not us?” Nevada said.

It lasted 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 14 students and three teachers killed by a 19-year-old who entered the school and fired an AR-15 rifle into several classrooms.

Here in Allegan, the protest in the bitter cold of the afternoon saw the students gather, pray as a group, shout “enough is enough,” and observe a moment of silence for the shooting victims and their families in Florida and elsewhere. See a video recap of the event on The Allegan County News’ Facebook page.

Nevada said she organized the protest to make student voices heard by state and federal government. Before long, she discovered plenty of other students similarly wanted to protest.

So, for the last period before the end of the half-day—it was an early release day for staff professional development—Nevada and others gathered in the hall, some with signs, many without coats, and walked out the front doors to the flagpole.

“What prompted me to want to do something more than just sit at home and just say ‘Wow, this is a horrible thing going on in our nation’ was that we were watching the news coverage of the recent shooting in Florida. My brother was in the living room with us and he was almost in tears.”

Her brother is in second grade. She asked him what was wrong.

“He said he was scared to go to school the next day because he thought he was going to be shot in school. That almost made me cry,” Nevada said.

Speaking outside to the students gathered for the protest, Nevada said, “This marks a day they will see we are standing united. And we’re not going to give up and we’re going to keep pushing and pushing.”

Sadie Ivester said, “A child should not have to worry about coming to school.”

Nevada said, “United as one, united as one. They’re going to hear us.

“I’m really proud and very happy with the amount of people who showed up today.”

She said she wants governmental leaders to know she doesn’t think they have done much if anything to prevent school shootings and she and others don’t plan to back down from demanding action.

Nevada said, “We want change and we want it now. This can’t keep going on.”

Senior Peyton Lake led the group in prayer, saying, “Dear God: Please help us to pray for the Florida schools that are going through a rough time right now. Please help us to keep our school safe that nothing like this happens to happen to us.

“School should be a safe place where we don’t have to worry about where we go or what will happen.

“Enough is enough. Please keep our school safe. Amen.”

She said she was proud of the students who walked out that day and thanked Nevada for encouraging so many to do so.

“Despite people’s different political views, I think that everyone kind of bound together to support the families of those who passed away in the shooting,” Peyton said.

Sadie said, “Our main goal is to stop the killing and the violence; that should never have to happen. It sucks that it had to come to this point for us to make a real stand. It just needs to end... people shouldn’t be afraid to come to school.”

Asked if gun regulations were the answer, she said, “I think some changes do need to be made for the people that take a gun and use it to end lives, but for people using it for the right reasons, no.”

Senior Hanna Curtiss said, “I’m feeling really proud of our school and everybody who is participating in this. I’m just happy we’re all here to help spark the change that needs to be made in the United States.”

The last two minutes were spent in silence to honor and remember those lost in the Florida shooting and elsewhere.

To close things out, Nevada said, “This will be a senior year I will never forget. I never pictured that a protest would be a part of my senior year, but I’m glad I did.

“I’m glad that I can say in 30 years to my kids that I stood up for something I believed was right and I had the support of all you guys here too.”

High school principal Jim Mallard said that while the school couldn’t officially sanction the walkout, he’d reached out to teachers to let them know the event was likely to happen.

“We can’t authorize those types of things, but I wasn’t going to punish students in any way for doing it,” he said, nor would they be marked absent.

“We have great kids,” Mallard said. “I understand the message and what they’re trying to do; I don’t see any harm in what they did.”

His main concern, together with superintendent Kevin Harness, was on keeping the students safe, given that the students were more exposed by gathering outdoors.

Two police cars were on-hand during the protest and Mallard and Harness both stood nearby with the officers.

Thomas Loftus, senior class president, said, “What I saw today was what I was really hoping to see: a lot of concerned students willing to show that they want change to be made.

“What I hope for in the future is that we continue to focus all that excitement and energy into actual change and getting things done around here. Hope to keep that spirit going.”

He said he expects to meet with school administration and other student leaders from groups like the Pro Youth Team, other class officers, National Honor Society as well as other students who are interested in helping to plan future events at the school.

“We’re going to have everybody coming to together and working on an event,” Thomas said.

