Allegan High School stages ‘Christmas Carol’ musical Dec. 7-9

The beloved story “A Christmas Carol” will be presented as a musical by Allegan High School Drama Dec. 7-9, in the Allegan Performing Arts Center.

This lively production, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens was first staged at Radio City Music Hall.

It stays true to the words and important theme of redemption first written by Charles Dickens in the 1840s but adds lively cast, delightful and catchy music, gorgeous costumes, creative scenery and of course, the timeless ghosts.

Not only is this family show a must see for the obvious theme of showing how to live life with charity, but it also shows what the true cost of living a life of selfishness can do to one’s life.

This timeless tale features a cast of 47, ranging from third grade to seniors in high school, and will also feature a full orchestra pit with all levels of the vocal music program from the high school.

Gabe Butzke takes on the role of Scrooge with Owen McClelland playing the role of Bob Cratchit. Eli Leece is showcased as the Ghost of Jacob Marley while Bailey Weaver plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, Kenidy Allen plays the Ghost of Christmas Present and Karmind Nordblom portrays the Ghost of Christmas Future.

The memorable Fezziwigs are played by Thomas Langschied and Bry Belden. Tiny Tim is played by Elliot Leece, while Mrs. Cratchit is played by Ella Gillies. Whitney Berry plays Tim’s older sister.

The cast includes Sam Rocha, Chloe Schans, Christina Cervantes, Ian Phillips, Angelica Zoch, Isabelle Berry, Rainah Spohn, Lilijani Forsman, Alyssa Chamberlain, Hannah Joynes, Kassidy Bright, Kayla Church, Emily Grabill, and Tyler Montgomery all playing double roles.

Rounding out the cast are Lily Clark, Alida Letts, Alaina Letts, Alex Letts (Young Scrooge), Baillie Morton, Hydee Herren, Tara Kizer, Kayla Church, Iraeda Mendell, Evelyn Kubizna, Katie Heusser, Harmony Goodman, Alivia Childs, Gavin Clark (very young Scrooge), Drake Caldarona, Francis Kiraly, Mason Stahl and Kylee Emmons.

This talented cast, crew and orchestra are overseen by director Kim Sparks, vocal director Sarah Gallaher, orchestral director Ryan Ruble, costumer/assistant director Devyn Morris and auditorium manager Ryan Burza along with tap instructor Emma Kasprzyk.

Performances are Thursday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, with all shows at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $7 for all children, students and senior citizens 62 and older and $10 for all adults.

Tickets may be purchased from any cast member or from the high school main office. The lobby will open at 6 p.m. each night to partake in holiday snacks available for purchase. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m.