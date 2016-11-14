Allegan High School presents ‘Addams Family’ musical comedy

The Broadway musical “The Addams Family” will come to the stage at the Allegan Performing Arts Center from Nov. 17-19.

Allegan High School Drama presents the musical comedy that brings the beloved and bizarre first family of comedy to life.

Director Kim Sparks said, “Complete with show-stopping musical numbers, this show, with vocal direction by Sarah Gallaher, orchestral direction by Ryan Ruble and co-choreography by Emma Kasprzyk enters the frightfully delightful world of Gomez (Larry Hopkins), Morticia (Sadie Clark), Uncle Fester (David DeKryger), Grandma (Shania Sauceda), Wednesday (Cailee Bywater), Pugsley (Owen McClelland) and Lurch (Max Clark).”

Based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams and from the creators of the “Jersey Boys,” Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, the “magnificently morbid” family is put to the test when the Beinekes come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.

Appearing as the parents of Wednesday’s love interest, Mal and Alice Beineke, are Ezekiel Butcher and Bailey Weaver. Playing the role of Wednesday’s love interest, Lucas, is Eli Leece. Appearing as the family’s ancestors are Sam Croteau, Blake Ruffer, Archer Johnson, Thomas Langschied, Karmind Nordblom, Angelica Zoch, Lauren Delpiere, Lily Clark, Erin Milbocker, Hannah Joynes, Delaney Heckman, Alyssa Chamberlain, Kenidy Allen, Bryanna Belden, Evelyn Kubizna, Savannah Clark, Megan Collins and Chayse Brown.

General admission tickets for “The Addams Family” are on sale now at the high school’s main office or from any cast member. Performances are Thursday through Sunday, all at 7 p.m. Adult tickets cost $10 and student/senior citizen tickets cost $7.