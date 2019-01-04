Allegan Healthcare set to join Ascension, Borgess Hospital

Today, Allegan Healthcare Group Inc. announced it intended to join Ascension Michigan.

So far, this means the two health care groups have signed a non-binding letter of intent for Allegan to join Ascension Michigan.

Representatives for both organizations said there was no further comment at this time regarding when the deal would be finalized, the money involved or details about individual facilities.

The independent, nonprofit Allegan Healthcare Group includes the 25-bed Allegan General Hospital, a critical access hospital; Allegan Professional Health Services Inc.; and the Allegan General Hospital Foundation. The system has 17 employed primary care providers and an array of ambulatory services across Allegan and Van Buren counties.

Ascension Michigan includes Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo and Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. It is part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system.

“We anticipate a great level of cooperation and synergy between Ascension Borgess and Allegan,” said Dr. Joseph Cacchione, the senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare and the ministry market executive for Ascension Michigan. “The potential addition of Allegan General Hospital to Ascension Michigan represents a considerable opportunity for us, working closely with Allegan caregivers, to strengthen health care access and delivery and to better address the health care needs of the communities served by Allegan and Ascension Michigan.

“Our respective missions and values are aligned in seeking to best serve local residents with quality, compassionate, personalized health care.”

Allegan General Hospital president and CEO Gerald J. Barbini said, “We are very proud to become part of the Ascension system. Our missions are very compatible and together we will continue to provide outstanding health care to our community.

“This partnership will significantly enhance and improve all health care services available to residents in the Allegan area.”

The transaction would be subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The faith-based Ascension Michigan operates 15 hospitals and hundreds of related health care facilities that together employ more than 20,000.

Allegan General Hospital recently received a Level IV Trauma Center designation.