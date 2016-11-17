Allegan health department promotes Nov. 17 effort to help public quit smoking

The Allegan County Health Department is participating today, Nov. 17, in the “Great American Smokeout” and sent the following information:

“The American Cancer Society marks the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November each year by encouraging smokers to go the distance and quit smoking for good. By doing so, smokers will be taking an important step towards a healthier life.

“Tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in Michigan. Because tobacco products are highly addictive, most users make several quit attempts before they are successful. However, there are proven resources available to help tobacco users quit.

“Successful intervention begins with identifying users and appropriate interventions based upon the willingness to quit. The five major steps to intervention are the 5 A’s: ‘Ask, Advise, Assess, Assist and Arrange.’

“To celebrate the Great American Smokeout, the Allegan County Health Department is encouraging health care providers to ask their patients about tobacco use at every visit as the fifth vital sign and provide advice to tobacco users about the benefits of quitting, and refer clients to the Michigan Tobacco Quitline, https://michigan.quitlogix.org/ and/or 1- 800-784-8669. Additional information, including a fax referral form for providers, is available at the website.

“The Quitline is an evidence-based service that continues to provide free telephone coaching for the uninsured, pregnant women, residents enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare, veterans, cancer patients, and American Indians as well as free nicotine replacement therapy to those who qualify.

“For more information about the Great American Smokeout, go to the American Cancer Society's website at http://www.cancer.org/smokeout.”