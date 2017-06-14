Home / News / Allegan grad joins staff for summer

Allegan grad joins staff for summer

June 14, 2017 - 11:09

Rachel Pokornowski, a recent Allegan High School graduate, is joining the staff of The Allegan County News for the summer as an intern.

Throughout her high school career, Pokornowski has been a part of the Allegan High School yearbook staff which involved editing pages, selling ads and writing.

She will be attending Lake Superior State University in the fall majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry.  In her free time, she enjoys showing horses, photography, running and writing poetry.

This summer she will be taking photos and writing stories about a variety of topics including local government and sports.

Her internship was made possible through a generous donation from the Allegan Rotary Club.

Contact Rachel Pokornowski at reception@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.

.

