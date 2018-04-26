Allegan grad designs cakes for celebrities

Lexie (Ward) Verbruggen, a 2007 Allegan High School graduate, was named the winner of a wedding cake contest while filming live on Pickler & Ben, a CMT talk show.

The cake was selected by and for celebrity chef and friend of the show, Cat Cora and her fiancé, producer Nicole Ehrlich for their nuptials on Saturday, April 21, at a 12,000-square-foot villa in the mountains near Santa Barbara, Calif., overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Bakers from all over the country submitted wedding cake designs for the chance to win $1,000; travel and boarding accommodations and a chance to be on the show, filming in Nashville.

Three finalists were selected for the naming of the winner on April 19 during the Pickler & Ben show that features celebrities and tastemakers offering their tips on entertaining, cooking, decorating, gardening and beauty.

Cora is best known for her featured role as an “Iron Chef” on the Food Network and came up with the contest with Ehrlich to find their dream wedding cake. They teamed up with friend Candace Nelson, celebrity baker and owner of Sprinkles Cupcakes and asked the three finalists to be on the show.

Verbruggen is owner and lead cake designer at Sweetified, located on Marco Island, Fla. Her parents Chris and Ann Ward live on Miner Lake in Allegan.

The flavor of her winning cake was white mousse with vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream frosting. She incorporated six tiers on the bottom, inspired by the couple’s six boys, that were left blank so the boys could draw on them with edible markers.

Cora said the buttercream was like air and Ehrlich said it was like eating a cloud.

“There were 170 guests, but we had enough cake for nearly 300,” said Verbruggen. “Leftover cake is always a good thing!”

Other finalists included Alex Wilson from The Hungry Hero Dessert Co. in Sherwood, Oregon, and Libby Ryan from Just Baked Cake Studio and Bakery in Santa Margarita, Calif.

Verbruggen’s confections have been published in numerous magazine publications including The Knot. She’s now the celebrity cake maker for celebrity chefs.

To see the 8-minute segment, visit www.picklerandben.com/cat-coras-wedding-cake-contest-winner.

