Allegan finalizes plan to repay Perrigo for water

An installment agreement to pay back Perrigo more than a $1 million in billing oversights has been agreed upon.

The Allegan City Council approved a billing dispute resolution agreement with Perrigo on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to repay $1.1 million plus accrued interest for overbilling of sanitary sewer service to various Perrigo manufacturing facilities.

The city learned of the overbilling in 2015 and spent several months attempting to determine its extent, which was ultimately found to be about $1.3 million over an eight-year period. With the city following a six-year statute of limitations on old debts, the payback amount was determined to be $1.1 million.

The agreement is to pay Perrigo in 10 installments with a first installment of $200,000 to be paid no later than Dec. 31, 2016. Each of the nine subsequent installments of $100,000 in principal and accrued interest of 2.5 percent annually will be paid no later than Dec. 31 of each subsequent year.

The only comment by the council before unanimously approving the agreement was from Charles Tripp.

“Do the nine payments of $100,000 have the 2.5-percent interest built into it?” he asked finance director Tracy Stull.

Stull said the payments were on principal and the amortization will have to be added into the installments.

The installments will be a budget priority of the city from the sewer fund budget.

“The installments will be paid with the new rate structure that was adopted this year,” said Stull.

Back in October, city council members approved a sewer rate adjustment to cover the revenue shortfall in the waste water treatment fund the city thought was coming into the fund. The new rates will be spread more evenly among homeowners and larger customers.

The adjustment will result in an estimated $83,000 in additional revenue to balance the $2.223 million wastewater fund.

Rates for septage fees decreased to make the Allegan septage receiving station more competitive with volume haulers and add additional revenue to the fund.

The end result of the adjustment is the average homeowner will experience about a 6-cent increase in monthly bills.

The billing error goes back to 2008 when some of Perrigo’s 27 sewer accounts were billed directly from the wastewater treatment plant because of their unique wastewater disposal needs.

The city’s central billing system was set to ignore those accounts; however, a former billing clerk changed the central billing system so the accounts were not ignored, causing them to be billed by both the wastewater treatment plant and the central billing system.

The double billing error has since been corrected, and the city audited other accounts to ensure the error did not occur with other customers, according to former interim city manager Mark Howe.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.