Allegan Farmers’ Market is headed downtown

Allegan Farmers Market is relocating to Locust Street, closing it for foot traffic, adding downtown merchants to the mix and calling every Thursday from May through October, “Market on Locust.”

Allegan City Council voted 5-2 at their meeting on Monday, March 27, to change the venue from the county parking lot at the corner of Cutler and Water streets.

While 10 Locust Street merchants are looking forward to being connected to the foot traffic of an average 300 daily market-goers, two Locust Street medical service businesses said it would be a detriment to their customers.

Paul Hodge of Allegan Eye Care and Dan Alexander of Allegan Community Pharmacy both said they would lose front door access for their handicapped customers; the city parking lot behind the businesses is always full and handicapped customers could not maneuver the back steps.

Diane of Something Sweet said she hoped to find common ground because retailers need the foot traffic to survive. “I didn’t have a paying customer come in today until 11:30,” she said.

City manager Joel Dye said while the new location would result in the loss of 35 parking spaces which includes three handicap spots, it would open up space for 37 10x10 spaces for market vendors, as opposed to the 19 currently offered at the parking lot location.

With parking being an issue, the current location offers 127 regular and 3 handicap parking spots, while the new location would offer 245 regular and 13 handicap parking spots.

As a way to solve handicap parking, the council instructed staff to add temporary handicap parking at the end caps of Locust Street when the street is shut down for the market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to have police enforce the 2-hour parking rule in city lots.

While suggestions were made to move the market to the corner of Brady and Second streets, which would provide visibility from M-89, promotions director Parker Johnson said Locust Street was chosen to include the most downtown merchants as possible.

Council member Nancy Ingalsbee said with retailers in trouble, she wanted to help by trying something new.

Mayor Rachel McKenzie said Market on Locust could be a one season trial that can be tested and tweaked and scrapped if it doesn’t work out.

The market move will also have public restrooms available at City Hall and the Welcome Center on Brady Street. Alternate parking would be available on Brady, Hubbard and Trowbridge streets as well as the parking lots off Hubbard and Water streets.

Businesses on the west side of Locust Street will be encouraged to allow walk-through traffic from the rear entrances and City Hall on the east side of Locust Street would open its back door once a week to allow walk-through traffic from the Water Street parking lot.

Patrick Morgan and Mike Manning were the two council members who voted against the move.

Manning didn’t want to put service businesses on a downward spiral. He said parking seems to be an issue also with the proposed splash pad; therefore, the parking problem needed to be alleviated first.

Morgan said he thought the move was a good idea, but wanted to see a better compromise for the parking issue.

