Allegan family's video on apraxia awareness goes viral

Jennifer McGruder wanted to get the word out about her son’s apraxia, since May is Apraxia Awareness Month.

Now that a video the Allegan family has shared on social media has been viewed nearly 10,000 times, she’s glad she did.

“I’d seen videos like them before, just not for apraxia,” she said of the video that features her 6-year-old quietly yet animatedly sitting on a bed and presenting written cards about the speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to form words and sentences. “So, I jumped on the bandwagon and started my own. I wrote cards, but the silly faces he makes is all his personality.”

In the video, Colton frowns as he holds a card that says, “I would talk and talk; no one could really understand me.”

Then he raises an arm, flexing his muscles and smiling for the next few cards that read, “Turns out I have speech apraxia, or CAS... My brain struggles to develop plans for speech movement. My muscles aren’t weak, but they don’t perform normally.”

McGruder said she first noticed something was up because Colton would know what was going on but struggled to find the right words quickly.

The 30-year-old stay-at-home mom lives in Allegan with her husband Michael, Colton and Colton’s two young siblings.

“Apraxia is like a disconnect between their brain and the signals it sends to their body,” she said. “My son was diagnosed about two or three years ago. I just started researching it and found there’s not much out there about it.”

She said parents can keep an eye out for it by noticing whether or not their babies don’t babble much.

“Or if, later, they aren’t hitting their speech milestones and they’re really grabbing for words when they speak; those can be signs of apraxia,” McGruder said, noting parents should have their child’s speech evaluated if they see things like that.

She hopes others will take note of disorder and be more understanding; she’s seen others assume Colton wasn’t smart or was ignoring them. It’s even led to other children not wanting to play with him.

“It’s not because he can’t understand you. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be kind to him,” she said. “He just can’t form the words to talk, something a lot of people take for granted.”

Overcoming it is a matter of speech therapy, McGruder said, something he’s been doing now for a few years.

“Once he jumped onto using more than one word at a time, it was a good feeling for all of us,” she said. “Hearing his first ‘I love you’ was incredibly touching.”

The video, which readers can find on our Facebook page, also has links to a donation box.

“We need to find ways of supporting children with apraxia and their families because speech therapy, the only proven treatment for apraxia, is quite costly and will extend over many years for these children,” McGruder said. “These children must work and struggle so very hard just to learn a skill—speaking—that comes effortlessly to other children.

Learn more at Apraxia-kids.org.

