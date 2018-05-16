Allegan eyes another new city hall

The City of Allegan is now considering moving city hall to 231 Trowbridge Street in the building known as the Allegan Professional Building.

After reconvening from a closed session to consider the purchase of real property, council members unanimously voted to schedule a public hearing during the June 11 council meeting to receive comments from the public and potentially purchase the property.

“We would basically get four times the size for the same amount (to renovate the existing city hall),” said city manager Joel Dye.

At 22,000 square feet of space, all general administrative services could be incorporated into one location, including council chambers, elections, city committee meeting rooms, and enough space for all current staff, appropriate storage and room for growth.

The cost to purchase this building is $275,000 and added to the estimated cost to fully rehabilitate the first floor and demolish and “white box” the basement, the price tag would total $1.7 million.

The cost to redevelop the existing location at 112 Locust St. was estimated at approximately $1.15 million.

In 2017, the council identified as one of its top priorities, the creation of a long-term plan for city hall. Over the course of the past year, city staff analyzed its current location and had conceptual plans and cost estimates developed to fully rehabilitate the considerably smaller building. The location at 112 Locust Street is 4,670 square feet and costs to rehabilitate it came to $247.75 a square foot.

After several months of analyzing the Locust Street plans and estimates, Dye said the city decided to look at other potential options and studied the idea of 231 Trowbridge Street. At 22,000 square feet, the cost to rehabilitate it is estimated to be $77.27 a square foot and considered a better long-term option.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said the purchase hinges on several factors, including the building passing inspections, holding a public hearing and the council affirming the purchase.

The city will borrow $5.2 million, with $2 million set aside for the project and $3.2 million for water, sewer and street projects.

This will leave a general fund balance of $1.4 million or 21 percent. A hearing for the 2019 budget (from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019) is scheduled for May 29.

The Allegan Professional Building was most recently home to Perrigo engineering facility offices, Allegan County News and Kevin Kinnard’s insurance company. They have all moved to other locations and Emily Green is using the facility temporarily until her law office is completed after being moved to make room for the new library addition.