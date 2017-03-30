Allegan event in May will celebrate women

An event celebrating women will be Saturday, May 6, in Allegan.

One of the event’s organizers Kass Hillard said, “At a time when women’s voices are rising around the world, a grassroots group from southwest Michigan is hosting an outdoor celebration focusing on the achievements and collective power of women in our own communities.”

It will feature talks by notable Michigan politicians and personalities, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Information and educational materials will be available on topical issues including civil liberties, equal rights, the environment, reproductive and mental health, LGBTQIA rights, education and on being and becoming an ally.

Scheduled speakers include Senator Debbie Stabenow; state representatives Mary Whiteford and Jon Hoadley; and gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Cobbs, and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Hillard said, “The event is open to all women and men interested in creating positive change.”

Women Rising Up and SW Michigan Rising Up are sponsoring the celebration. Hillard said these organizations bring women and allies together to work toward a common goal of protecting the health, education and diversity of communities, as well as sustaining a healthy planet; and encourage ongoing conversation and action related to issues of equality and social justice.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Mahan Park, at the Gazebo near the Old Iron Bridge.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Food will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For more information about the event or how to participate, contact Hillard at (269) 650-7359 or kasshillard1@gmail.com.