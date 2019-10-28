Allegan Educational Foundation presents murder mystery Nov. 1-2

The Educational Foundation of Allegan Public Schools will present the murder mystery “The Book Club Killer” on Nov. 1-2. The proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the foundation.

It will be at Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard St., with appetizers at 6 p.m., show time at 6:30 p.m. and dinner served between acts. There will be beer and wine for sale.

The show follows a variety of characters who are meeting for the one-year anniversary of their book club, at one of their new boyfriend’s recently opened restaurant.

The cast includes David Hodge, Chris Hodge, Sue Buese, Alva Morgan, Allison Engelsman, Chesterine Sterner, Anne Hodge, Paul Hodge, Rose Walker, Dean Michaels and Jordan Brookhouse.

The production was written by Emma Kasprzyk and directed by Mary Kasprzyk.

The educational foundation was established in 1988 to enhance the educational offerings in Allegan Public Schools as well as provide opportunities for students to receive scholarship funds for continuing education. The foundation provides mini-grants to teaching staff annually to enrich classroom resources beyond what the district’s annual budget allows. It also administrates several scholarships for graduating Allegan High School seniors.

Tickets for the murder mystery dinner may be purchased at the district administration office, at the Sassy Olive, or through any foundation board member. For more information, call (269) 673-5431, ext. 3005.