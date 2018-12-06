Home / News / Allegan downtown vandals charged
This bicycle was founded hanging at Allegan City Hall Saturday morning, Nov. 24. It was just one of the acts of vandalism that occurred. (Photo provided)

Allegan downtown vandals charged

December 6, 2018 - 09:27
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Two men are facing charges after a string of vandalism in downtown Allegan.

Brett Alan Warner, 20, and Bradley Alan Snyder, 18, were both arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 27, on one count of malicious destruction of property $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of throwing objects at cars.

Both pleaded not guilty, according to court records, and were freed on $4,000 bonds.

Both men were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday, Dec. 12, in front of Judge Joseph S. Skocelas, where police and prosecutors must show there is enough evidence the crimes happened and the men committed them.

The incidents happened late Friday, Nov. 23, and early Saturday, Nov. 24, and involved damage to the future Allegan City Hall building, profane graffiti along the riverfront, pictures of body parts on the doors at the Allegan Alternative High School and objects thrown at cars on M-89.

The pair were arrested the night following their destructive spree.

Four city workers had to clean up damage for about five hours, working on graffiti on benchs, tables, signs, the boardwalk and a construction trailer at the library. They also defaced holiday trees downtown.

