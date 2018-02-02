Allegan District Library's cone zone has started

Hubbard Street is turning into an orange cone zone in anticipation of the construction project at Allegan District Library, set to expand.

Hubbard Street has reverted back to a one-way street between Walnut and Chestnut streets and the sidewalk on the south side of Hubbard in that area is closed. Eastbound traffic on Hubbard Street remains open as well as the courthouse entrance across the street from the library.

The driveway entrance to the library (between the library and Griswold Auditorium) is closed. It will be closed until it can be made into a two-way entrance and exit. The exit on the other side of the library (between the library and Emily Green’s law office) will be open only for ADA access to Griswold Auditorium since the parking area behind both buildings is closed.

Green’s law office will be moved to the vacant lot to the east where a foundation will be custom built around the historic building.

The main and only library entrance is through the Carnegie Room off Hubbard. This door is accessible by a temporary, wooden ramp that was recently installed. For library members who are unable to navigate the indoor Carnegie stairs to get into the main library, staff will be available to offer additional assistance.

Patrons will have to park on Walnut Street, the courthouse parking lot or nearby.

The library staff asks for the community’s patience during this transition time and are excited about the future in a beautiful new expanded library.