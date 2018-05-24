Allegan DDA seeks to expand district up North Street

Allegan’s Downtown Development Authority is seeking to amend its district boundaries to include Allegan Event Center at the former Rockwell plant on North Street to northeast across the bridge to Allegan Hair Studio at the foot of Grand Street.

At their May 14 meeting, the Allegan City Council set a hearing for June 11 for a public discussion regarding the expansion.

The expanded boundary would include all areas that contribute to the city’s commercial/entertainment core, according to the DDA.

City manager Joel Dye said JML Real Estate who own the indoor adventure center “Allegan Event” approached the city about a redevelopment liquor license. To do so, Allegan Event would have to be in a business or redevelopment district identified by the city.

Allegan’s downtown is shaped into four different regions: Commercial/Entertainment, Civic, Parks and Residential. While it is not currently in Allegan’s downtown, Allegan Event flows into the Commercial/Entertainment region and will have an impact on Allegan’s downtown with the number of guests they attract, along with the number of visitors they will be shuttling downtown in the future, according to a DDA report.

Due to Allegan Event’s impact, the DDA determined it made sense to include them within the boundary. This would allow Allegan Event to purchase a redevelopment liquor license at a discounted price.

After a public hearing during the meeting, the property was rezoned from M1 Manufacturing to Planned Unit Development, which includes a mix of commercial and limited industrial uses with extended height requirements to permit attractions unique to the amusement industry.

To be eligible for the redevelopment liquor license, Allegan Event must have spent at least $75,000 for the rehabilitation or restoration of the building where the license will be housed over a period of the preceding five years or a commitment for a capital investment of at least $75,000 that will be spent before the issuance of the license. It must also be shown that the total amount of private and public investment in real and personal property was at least $200,000 in the period covering the preceding five years.

The extended DDA boundary addition would be contiguous and carry across the trestle bridge that connects Jaycee Park to North Street. A city owned parcel, along with the two parcels that make up Allegan Event, would be included.

The DDA also decided that while the City was looking into expanding the boundaries, any other commercial areas outside of the DDA boundary be considered for expansion as well.

Council member Charles Tripp asked what the tax shift to the DDA would cost the city’s general fund.

“How much do we lose?” he asked.

Dye said the DDA only captures the tax growth but agreed to have staff provide a 5-10 year estimate.

DDA’s are authorized to use Tax Increment Finance to correct and prevent the deterioration of downtown areas by capturing the year-to-year growth in property values and reinvest those dollars in “public facilities,” within the district.

“Public facilities” is defined as housing; a street, plaza, or pedestrian mall, and any improvements to them; park; parking facility; recreational facility; right of way; structure; waterway; bridge; lake; pond; canal; utility line or pipe; or building, including access routes designed and dedicated to public use or used by a public agency.

Façade program to be replaced

Currently Allegan’s DDA allocates funds for the Downtown Façade Program that can be awarded to downtown building owners who are seeking to make exterior improvements on their properties.

The DDA reported that staff found the program to be convoluted, redundant, and containing some arbitrary requirements; therefore, the DDA has been discussing whether the program should be kept, retooled or removed.

In an overview of the program, the DDA reported downtown building owners seemed to be either unaware of the funds or not interested in using them. As a result, money always seemed to be wasted in this fund.

For those who did utilize the program, the funds seemed to be used for yearly upkeep—a use that was not the original intent of the program. Intent was for expansion or major renovations.

The DDA discussed various other ways that the money could be used in the future and agreed the façade program should be discontinued or replaced with a more effective program.

Ideas include to better market downtown Allegan, recruit new business owners and investors, or allocated towards improved streetscapes and gateways. A new assistance program could also be created that is more flexible and helps future building owners meet city goals, such as filling second floor vacancies.

