Allegan cuts ‘Footloose’ with musical Nov. 14

Allegan High School Drama is cutting “Footloose” on Nov. 14-16 at the Allegan Performing Arts Center.

The stage production of the movie by the same name takes the audience on a journey through some of the most iconic songs from 1984 including the hits “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Almost Paradise” and the Kenny Loggins hit “Footloose.”

The story follows Ren McCormack (played by Owen McClelland) and his mother, Ethel McCormack (Evelyn Kubizna) as they move to the small town of Bomont, where dancing has been outlawed by the city council due to pressure from the local pastor, the Rev. Shaw (Izaak Schans).

Coming from Chicago, Ren runs into all kinds of trouble in the community but forms some solid friendships along the way as he tries to convince the town to host a dance for the local teens, including Ariel Shaw (Delaney Heckman) and Willard Hewitt (Eli Leece).

Other community members include Vi Moore (Ashlyn Merritts), Coach Dunbar (Tyler Montgomery), Eleanor Dunbar (Ella Gillies), a cop (Ian Phillips), Betty Blast (Kassidy Bright), Principal Clark (Mason Stahl), and other adults in town (Baillie Morton, Sawyer Childs, Harmony Goodman, Whitney Berry, Kylie Martin, Olivia Clearwater, Iraeda Mendell, Alivia Childs and Lillie Barnhart) as well as Ren’s aunt and Uncle (Kenidy Allen and Alex Letts).

Ariel’s friends include the trio of Rusty (Liljani Forsman), Wendy Jo (Bella Salters) and Urleen (Vanessa Berry) while Ren’s other Bomont friends include Bickle (Caleb Smith), Jeter (Lucas Sauceda) and Garvin (Thomas Langschied). Other teens in Chicago and Bomont are played by cast members Hannah Joynes, Abigail Waite, Justine Lytle, Lily Clark, Alida Letts, Lauren Adams, Jenna Duursma, Drake Caldarona, Tate Studtman, Peter Kubizna, Dakota Kammeraad, Nia Nash, Haylee Thompson, and Rainah Spohn. Rounding out the cast are those who play roles in the country western scene including David Roark.

Director Kim Sparks said, “The main theme of the production is standing up for one’s beliefs and helping out the community. As a way to give back, AHS Drama is teaming up with the Student Leaders class to donate canned goods for their annual drive.”

On opening night only, Thursday, Nov. 14, those who bring in three canned or boxed goods will have their ticket admission reduced by $2. This offer will only be accepted on opening night and only for tickets purchased at the door that evening. Additionally, the class is collecting canned goods each night of the week leading up to the show.

Instrumental music director Colin Weber designed the sound for the show. Vocal music director Rebecca Balkon led vocal instruction. Emma Kasprzyk assisted and helped with choreography. Performing arts center manager Ryan Burza oversaw backstage.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. General admission tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/34479. Adult tickets cost $10 and student and senior citizen tickets cost $7. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on performance nights.