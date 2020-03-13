Allegan courts stay open with new COVID19 measures

Allegan courts will remain open amid a variety of statewide closures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Circuit court administrator Erin Stender said Friday, “Based on recommendations from Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack and based on Governor Whitmer’s declaration of a State of Emergency related to COVID-19, the 48th Circuit Court will remain open, but the following processes will be implemented immediately:

“• We will continue to comply with advice from county and state health departments.

“• All hearings with vulnerable persons may be adjourned on request and approval by the court. The request must be initiated by or on behalf of the vulnerable person.

“• Requests to appear by electronic communications will be granted whenever possible. The request must be initiated by the party or the party’s attorney.

“• During the state of emergency, we will continue to schedule a case for settlement conference and jury trial, but on the settlement conference date, if the case is still unresolved, the judge will determine whether to adjourn the case to allow for another settlement conference and jury trial after 30 days.

“• The court will implement ways that staff can utilize technology for appointments, communications, and meetings.

“• We will immediately inform our State Court Administrator’s Office Regional Administrator if our court business is interrupted in any way or if any COVID-19 activity affects our courthouse.”

She added that further updates would be announces as warranted, given the rapidly developing events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.