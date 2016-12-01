Allegan couple unknowingly paid for unconnected city sewer for 14 years; will get credit for only six

A retired Allegan couple who paid city sewer bills for 14 years recently discovered they had private septic service. The city has decided to reimbursed them $700 for six years of sewer usage they should not have been charged.

Marianne and Keith Somers moved into a home on Lake Drive in 2002, which was listed as being hooked up to public sewer. It wasn’t until April 2015 they began experiencing overflow damage and unsuccessfully replaced toilets in their master bath, guest baths and then replaced a few plumbers, before discovering the root of the problem was drainfield overflow.

It was the third plumber that discovered it.

“Ron Jones of Hopkins finally told us we were on septic,” Marianne said. “And then there was more news—we had second septic system on our property.”

By then, Marianne estimated at least $18,000 was spent cleaning, replacing and assessing the situation, while paying for a city service they never had.

They never cleaned out the septic tanks because when they bought the home 14 years ago, the real estate listing said the home was on the public sewer system and then bills for the service supported the claim.

So, they went to the city last summer and were told previous owners in the 1970s paid for a permit to hook up but never followed through; the city never inspected the permit for hookup verification and at some point began charging for sewage.

Sewage charges are determined by water usage—what goes in must come out. But in the Somers’ case, the sewage was going into a septic tank and the overflow was going into the drainfield at an embankment of the Kalamazoo River.

Somers said, to make matters worse, her sewer rate is being raised to refund eight years of overcharges to the L. Perrigo Co. for its sewer rates—all while she is only getting a six-year credit to her account for paying 14 years for a service she never received.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” she said. “We need money back to pay for all of this.”

Finance director Tracy Stull said while it’s standard procedure to automatically issue a credit, the city was never asked for a refund, although that is an option. She said the city also did not bill the Somers for a permit and the time and labor to tear up the road to install the sewer line.

Marianne Somers said the $800 permit was paid for in the 1970s and the reason the city had to install a lateral line from the sewer was because it was not where it was supposed to be, “ready to serve.”

As far as the city following a six-year statute of limitations on debts, interim city manager and police Chief Rick Hoyer said although Perrigo was over-billed for sewer for eight years, the city is only reimbursing the company for six years.

“The statute was written specifically for situations like this when it’s too hard to track what happened—we can’t go back 14 years in the billing system because it doesn’t go back that far— the city is required to keep only seven years of records,” said Hoyer, calling the situation “the perfect storm.” “Other folks were also culpable along the way.”

The Somers have paid $7,600 to remove one septic tank but the other septic tank has yet to be touched. It services the basement of the home, which is basically the couple’s summer dwelling and laundry room while the upstairs with sewer service is their winter dwelling. They are being billed for city sewer again, although more than half of the house isn’t on it yet.

But Marianne Somers agrees there are other folks besides the city who are culpable. There is the previous owner who never followed through on the permit and sold the house knowing as much, the realtor who listed the house as hooked to public sewer, the health department that had no record of the septic tanks, plumbers who charged to solve the problem but didn’t, and the list continues to pile up along with the mound of dirt the septic service left in their yard and didn’t return.

“I just think when someone makes a mistake they should own up to it and make it right,” Marianne said.

