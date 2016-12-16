Allegan County wraps up uneventful recount

About a half hour after Allegan County completed its recount of its presidential election results Wednesday, Dec. 7, the judicial order requiring it was lifted.

The county’s elections clerk Jason Watts said several teams of workers stayed until 7 p.m. that night to complete the recount in one day. Counting began at 9 a.m. at Allegan High School’s conference center.

Changes in the results were minor; with more than 56,000 total votes cast, President-elect Donald Trump gained a total of 35 votes; Democrat Hillary Clinton had gained 10. There were two more total votes for the Green Party’s Jill Stein, who filed for the recount.

Of the 66 total precincts in the county, five could not be recounted, including: Allegan Township (No. 1), Fillmore Township, Hopkins Township, Lee Township and Saugatuck Township.

Watts said, “I think voters in Allegan county can take heart that their votes were counted, that the recount process was very transparent.”

Allegan County has 48 voting precincts. Ten municipalities set up separate absentee voter counting boards to handle the volume of absentee voting; AV votes from each of those precincts were treated as a separate precinct, which accounts for the 66 total precincts during the recount.

The recount used 22 tables at the high school conference center with two counters at each table, mostly made up of local clerks and poll workers. There were 22 Republican observers in attendance to oversee the recount, along with 14 Democrats and 10 Green Party observers.

Not recounted

Watts said human error when the polls closed was to blame for the five precincts that could not be recounted. The number of paper ballots did not match the total counted on election night by the tabulation machines; four were off by one and the fifth, Lee Township, was off by three.

State law then prevents that precinct from being recounted, according to Fred Woodhams, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office.

“The cause of a precinct not being recountable is almost always simple human error made by tired precinct workers at the end of a long day,” Woodhams said.

Watts echoed that, saying, “A lot of clerks are there until late at night on election night. Some mistakes happen. That does not mean those precincts are invalid or that votes in those precincts weren’t counted. It just means they could not be recounted.”

Woodhams said it was a question ruling out whether or not the ballots had been tampered with between when they were sealed on election night and when they are opened for the recount.

“When a seal is either broken or the number on a seal does not match the recorded number, it is possible that security was breached,” Woodhams said. “Likewise, when the number of ballots does not equal the number of voter names in the poll book or the number of ballots listed on the tabulator tape, there is a chance that there may be tampering.”

Woodhams said Allegan County had a smaller percentage of unrecountable precincts than the statewide average.

Watts said a variety of circumstances could be difficult to sort out on election night, everything from accounting for duplicated ballots (ballot filled out to replace one on which a voter wants to correct mistakes) to surrendered ballots (when an invalid ballot is turned in but not corrected).

“One guy got frustrated at a polling location,” Watts said. “He just didn’t want to wait for the poll workers to sort out what he’d filled out that made his ballot not be read by the machine.”

Tally changes

Watts said the adjustments in tallies were within acceptable margins.

The net changes in votes was zero in most cases. For Trump, some of the swings were bigger. He lost a total of 6 votes in Casco Township, but gained seven in the City of Otsego and gained six among the AV ballots in Salem Township’s second precinct. Largely, however, changes were usually between zero and two votes in either direction. There was even less variance for Clinton and almost none for the other candidates.

Watts said one source of changes in the tallies occurs on straight ticket voting. If that option is selected and a voter attempts to vote for an invalid write-in—someone who had not filed for the election such as Bernie Sanders or Mickey Mouse—the vote is treated as not occurring and defaults to the straight ticket selection.

He said that appeared to happen many times, with local canvassers sometimes incorrectly accounting for those votes.

Again, that’s not a function of the machine tabulators, he said.

“Sometimes people have very hard time filling out a ballot,” Watts said. “Some use a check mark instead of filling in the oval and sometimes the optical scanners register that and sometimes they don’t.

“We had 61 of 66 precincts recountable; the vast majority of clerks are doing things right and taking the time to check and make sure things are done properly.”

He said a total of five ballots were challenged individually. The Allegan County Republican Party is on record as challenging the proceedings as a whole; the Green Party challenged the fact that the five precincts weren’t recounted.

Watts also thanked Allegan High School for the use of the facility.

“It’s a tremendous facility,” he said.

Watts said he had just finished cleaning up the space when he started noticing the news spread across social media that the recount had been halted statewide.

“Statewide, there really were no troubles except in Detroit,” he said. “We’re doing a lot right here and the recount echoed that.”

Including Allegan, Woodhams said 10 of the 22 counties that started recounting were complete by the time the effort was halted.

Next

The current, 10-year-old ballot tabulating machines are set to be replaced next year. Also, the voting machine used to accommodate handicapped individuals will also be replaced; they will instead be able to enter their votes on a tablet that will print locally to generate their ballot.

Watts said the majority of the money to pay for the new machines is expected to come from the state; local units are being told to expect approximately $2,000 in local costs per tabulator.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.