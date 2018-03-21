Allegan County will remove part of West Side Park stairs

Both lower sections of the stairwell and ramp that reach the beach at Allegan County’s West Side Park will be removed by mid-April.

The access to Lake Michigan has been closed since Feb. 6 due to high waters and erosion. The wooden steps were built as part of a $400,000 park project funded soon after lake levels hit an all-time low in 2012.

Fast-rising water levels since then have since consumed the narrow section of beach and begun undercutting the dune on which the stairs perch.

The county has initial approval through the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Association for a claim to cover the costs of removing the sections and stabilizing the remaining structure.

County commissioners voted unanimously March 8 at their planning meeting to approve county administration to oversee the work and authorized up to $30,000 in spending above and beyond the insurance claim.

The commissioners stipulated that the stairs’ wood will be reused as much as possible in the project, which also includes maintaining stair access to the bottom of the dune and constructing, as funds allow, a new ADA accessible viewing platform.

The work is being timed to ensure the access is open by the time the park opens in May for the summer, according to Allegan County facilities management director Sean Stenberg??

This project follows two prior efforts to stabilize the stairs during the winter.

Commission chair Dean Kapenga, who represents the area?? asked “Is this the permanent solution?”

Stenberg said the water levels are rising throughout the year; they’re going to continue to rise.

“We’ll probably lose another 5 feet of the dunes,” Stenberg said. “The high, at six months out, is at 581.99 (feet) and that is higher than what it was back in August.”

In 2012, Lake Michigan and Huron water levels hit a record low of 576.15 feet above sea level. Their long-term average is 578.51 feet.

December’s water level was 580 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors Great Lakes levels.

Stenberg said there is currently no beach, and waves are lapping at the base of the dune.

“It’s not safe right now, (the structure is) starting to crack at the large platform at the top,” he said.

Stenberg said the contractor brought in to provide estimates for the work said the county had been fortunate to save as much of the structure as the county had.

“Cutting it off at the (tree) line... this is a very safe place and this should mitigate us from ever having to build anything else onto it. And then we’ll have a natural walkway that goes down to the beach and affords people access.”

County administrator Rob Sarro said the claim is unlikely to have a large impact on the premiums the county pays to the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Association; premiums are based more on the value and condition of county assets such as its buildings.

Sarro said he advised commissioners to authorize the work even if the insurance claim was denied.

“Regardless of who pays for it, we need to get it done,” he said, noting that if the county has to use its own funds, the money could likely be withdrawn from its risk management fund. “Because this is what we’re doing... this is a risk mitigation issue at this point. We can leave the structure there, but somebody’s probably going to get hurt, somebody’s going to try to get on it and fall.”

Stenberg said the county is pursuing alternatives to the initial $35,000 quote received for the work.

Commissioner Tom Jessup said, “If we have to pay for it, better to do something internally, with (jail’s) debt crew.”

Stenberg said, “Yeah, I about fell out of chair when I saw the cost.”

The initial proposed resolution commissioners considered had no limits placed on spending. Commissioner Gale Dugan proposed the $30,000 limit, which was eventually included in the final resolution along with other finer details.

The original 2015 West Side Park project, built with help from a $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, included a new gazebo and south pavilion. A barrier-free access ramp was built there the next year.

The 2152 Lakeshore Drive, park sits on 11 acres and has 630 feet of sandy beach on Lake Michigan. Existing facilities include a ball diamond, picnic tables, two covered pavilions, two modern restroom buildings, a dune stairway and a fenced playground area.

The park’s northern stairs remain open for lake/beach access, but are not Americans With Disabilities Act compliant.

Ultimately, commissioners included in the resolution their long-term goal of finding a way to re-establish full ADA accessibility to the beach.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.