Allegan County United Way offers tax assistance
Allegan County United Way is offering free tax help filed by individuals using help from IRS-certified volunteers.
The effort connects filers with the online service at MyFreeTaxes.com.
On location at the sites listed below will be computers and IRS certified volunteers to answer tax-related questions while participants prepare their tax returns.
Users must have an email address and basic computer skills. Volunteers can help with the rest. No tax knowledge is required.
What to Bring:
• Photo Identification
• Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for each family member
• Birth dates for each family member
• Bank routing and account numbers to direct deposit refund
• Child care expenses, provider name, address and taxID
• W-2s, 1099s, 1098s and other forms of income
• 1095-A, B or C, Health care Statements
• Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
• heat Bill
• landlord Info
• property Tax Bills
The following locations will host the tax help:
Jan. 26: 1-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 631 Grand St, Allegan, “Show Me the Money Day”
Feb. 2: 1-4 p.m., Plainwell Area Community Center, 798 E Bridge St,, Plainwell 49080, Hosted by Christian Neighbors
Feb. 4: 5-8 p.m., Linking Center, 943 56th St, Pullman
Feb. 6: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ransom District Library, 180 S Sherwood Ave., Plainwell
Feb. 11: 5-8 p.m., Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St., Fennville
Feb. 13: 5-8 p.m., Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center, 2891 116th Ave., Allegan
Feb. 16: 1-4 p.m., Steeby Elementary, 435 E. Superior St., Wayland
Feb. 18: 5-8 p.m., Leighton Township Library, 4451 12th St., Wayland
Feb. 20: 5-8 p.m., Linking Center, 943 56th St., Pullman
March 6: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ransom District Library, 180 S. Sherwood Ave., Plainwell
April 13: 1-4 p.m., Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St.
April 15: 5-8 p.m., Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center, 2891 116th Ave., Allegan
