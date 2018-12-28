Allegan County United Way offers tax assistance

Allegan County United Way is offering free tax help filed by individuals using help from IRS-certified volunteers.

The effort connects filers with the online service at MyFreeTaxes.com.

On location at the sites listed below will be computers and IRS certified volunteers to answer tax-related questions while participants prepare their tax returns.

Users must have an email address and basic computer skills. Volunteers can help with the rest. No tax knowledge is required.

What to Bring:

• Photo Identification

• Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for each family member

• Birth dates for each family member

• Bank routing and account numbers to direct deposit refund

• Child care expenses, provider name, address and taxID

• W-2s, 1099s, 1098s and other forms of income

• 1095-A, B or C, Health care Statements

• Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

• heat Bill

• landlord Info

• property Tax Bills

The following locations will host the tax help:

Jan. 26: 1-4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 631 Grand St, Allegan, “Show Me the Money Day”

Feb. 2: 1-4 p.m., Plainwell Area Community Center, 798 E Bridge St,, Plainwell 49080, Hosted by Christian Neighbors

Feb. 4: 5-8 p.m., Linking Center, 943 56th St, Pullman

Feb. 6: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ransom District Library, 180 S Sherwood Ave., Plainwell

Feb. 11: 5-8 p.m., Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St., Fennville

Feb. 13: 5-8 p.m., Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center, 2891 116th Ave., Allegan

Feb. 16: 1-4 p.m., Steeby Elementary, 435 E. Superior St., Wayland

Feb. 18: 5-8 p.m., Leighton Township Library, 4451 12th St., Wayland

Feb. 20: 5-8 p.m., Linking Center, 943 56th St., Pullman

March 6: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ransom District Library, 180 S. Sherwood Ave., Plainwell

April 13: 1-4 p.m., Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St.

April 15: 5-8 p.m., Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center, 2891 116th Ave., Allegan