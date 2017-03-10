Allegan County Sheriff’s officer uninjured in apparent single-car crash

VALLEY TWP.—A police officer with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office escaped injury in a car crash early Friday, March 10, northwest of Allegan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officer was driving north on M-40 at 123rd Avenue about 3:50 a.m.

“At this time the crash remains under investigation and a cause for the crash has not been determined,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s officer was driving an official vehicle, which ran off the right side of the road and hit the end of guardrail, then went into the ditch nearby and struck some small trees.

He was wearing his seatbelt and airbags deployed, police said, and the officer appeared to have no injures.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but was released and sent how to rest.

“...We are waiting for a cause determination before any further action is taken,” the sheriff’s office said.