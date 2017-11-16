Allegan County posts jobs to reduce wait for well, septic permits

Those who are used to waiting three weeks or more for the Allegan County Health Department to inspect a well or septic system as part of a loan evaluation for a house sale may see some changes for next year.

The department has the equivalent of nearly four full-time environmental health field staff now. A rigorous study of their job duties and the various changes that can be made to make it more efficient suggests it needs the equivalent of three more full-time employees to push its turnaround time for various inspections down to 14 days.

Environmental Health Services manager Randy Rapp emphasized the need for that before the Allegan County Board of Commissioners at their meeting Thursday, Nov. 9.

Rapp said, “Some people have called, and they have an excavator lined up, a well guy lined up, a driveway person lined up and they think they have (their permit request) in in plenty of time to us. And then (if we take too long) they have to adjust that whole schedule.

“Or they have a locked in rate for their loan, that’s another one. If we can’t meet that, then they lose that. That’s a big concern as well.”

County commissioners voted 5-2 to back the plan and allow the department to post the new positions.

No jobs will be offered to candidates, however, until the commissioners approve the funding for those positions, expected to take the form of increased fees for the field staff’s services.

The department has fallen further and further behind in recent years as its staff shrank and demands for its services increased.

County executive director of finance Lorna Nenciarini said the problem had its roots in 2007, when the department began taking over the inspecting duties on Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control permits, a state-mandated regulation that seeks to control erosion into lakes and streams.

Previously, the county drain office had handled the inspections, contracting out the service. But by 2007 and 2008, the housing market had collapsed, so taking over providing the service made for a good use for employees.

Nenciarini said demand had clearly increased since then, but no staff had been added. She said bringing the department to seven full-time equivalent staff was necessary to eliminate the current backlog and stay ahead of it.

She said, “We’ve really beat in the numbers. If we request 7.0 FTE’s, we can get the job done,”

Health officer Angelique Joynes said there were other efficiencies the department was poised to implement, including converting its facility files to electronic documents, using the county’s software called FileBound.

“At some point, all of the FOIA and environmental health requests, our public will be able to access that on their own at their convenience,” she said. She noted that would likely eliminate the majority of requests the department would have to handle using staff.

“We have around between 1,100 to 1,300 in that last three years of those requests, and it takes 20 to 40 hours a week to process those requests currently,” Joynes said.

That’s in addition to evaluating where technology in the field can help as well as switching up its online payment handling. Currently customers are required to call in the information; Joynes said she is seeking a system that would allow customers to submit their permit application with payment and save the time of taking those calls.

Commissioner Tom Jessup stressed the importance of setting staffing levels high enough.

He said, “Because, with the history of the last year, it hasn’t worked. When I’m done today, I want to be confident it’s going to work.”

County administrator Rob Sarro stressed the hard work of the health department team over the last year in documenting the amount of time it takes for each task to be completed and building that into a model that should provide a reliable guide for how much staffing is needed.

“We’ve seen, based on trends, that demand could stop on a dime, or it could pick up,” Sarro said. “So this has to be seen as part of our continuous improvement. I’d hate to say this is the fix and then disengage from the discussion for the next 12 to 24 months. I would hope that we would look at this as a starting point, and say this seems to be the appropriate starting point based on data, and then we have accountability built in and we adjust accordingly as we go.”

The commissioners’ vote specifically did not approve changes to the fees, which all acknowledge have been unchanged for years and are on the low end of the spectrum.

To pay for the 3.1 FTE being requested, Nenciarini has estimated the department will require new revenue of more than $290,000. Commissioners were provided some placeholder fee increases, but the department had not yet nailed down a precise request.

Commissioner Don Black said an increase was clearly not as important as prompt and reliable turnaround times for the permits and inspections, referring to the board’s special meeting in August attended by several real estate agents, well drillers and contractors.

“More than one said, ‘Do what you have to do with the fees.’ They need the service when they need it,” Black said. “If I err right now in this area, I want to err with the extra rather than less. We can always adjust that.

“Right now, we’re trying to build our economy in Allegan. People who have buyers out there, we don’t want to be in the way of that growth. The quicker we can get the new fees in place, a lot more smiles will be out there.”

The two commissioners who dissented on the vote said they were withholding their support until they could pass the fees.

Jessup said, “I’m not comfortable unless I see the numbers. As for the concept, I’m all for solving their problem—probably more so than most people. But I’m not going to vote for it until know the financials.”

Commissioner Gale Dugan said he wanted to preserve the “integrity of the process” and was even open to adding a special meeting yet this month to pass the necessary fees. The board will not meet later in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“But committing to posting the positions and then all of a sudden not go forward with the fee schedule is not good business,” Dugan said.

Commissioner Max Thiele disagreed and said everything they needed to know was in the presentation.

“The fees may change a buck up or a buck down. But it’s all right there in front you,” he said.

The fees increases are set to be discussed at commission’s Dec. 14 meeting.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.